Mom Accidentally Bakes Inappropriate Cookies for Sons 1st Birthday

Sometimes when we bake, and it doesn’t always come out right.

Jen is just a busy mom who wanted to bake party favors for her sons 1st birthday. With what little time she had she decided to bake cookies for the party a week ahead. When the cookies were all finished and with the icing on the top, Jen’s husband JT pointed out that the number 1 shaped cookies didn’t look like number 1’s. JT posted a pic of the cookies on social media “I don’t think they look like 1’s.”

Just about everyone in the comments agrees, they don’t look like 1’s but more like a male appendge. Jen told Buzzfeed News “I’m refusing to acknowledge it!” Jen said, defiantly. “I still don’t see it.” Jen says that she’s spent too much time making them to see anything other than sweet, innocent number 1’s for her sweet, innocent soon-to-be 1-year-old baby boy. Do you see it? Do they look like number 1’s to you let us know what you think.