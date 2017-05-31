Noel Gallagher Of Oasis Says His Cat Could’ve Written Harry Styles’ Single ‘Sign Of The Times’

Harry Styles has been enjoying the success of his single “Sign of the Times”, but not everyone seems to think it’s worth the popularity.

Former 1D member Liam Payne has already expressed his feelings about it saying, “Harry’s song, um, I heard… I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music.” he admitted. “It’s not something I’d listen to.”

Now former Oasis band member Noel Gallagher chimed in and ripped into Styles during an interview with “Aboslute Radio” Wednesday May 31, 2017.

“Because people of my age have let themselves go, you know, and they’re kinda fat, balding idiots with fading talent, too. They kind of sit in their garage and write s**t like ‘Sign Of The Times’ for Harry Styles. Do you know what I mean? Which, quite frankly, my cat could’ve written it in about 10 minutes.”

Gallagher was pretty clear on the fact that he doesn’t believe Styles wrote all of the tracks on his album like he claims. Styles’ debut solo album was released earlier this month, topping charts both in the U.K. and U.S., but Gallagher refuses to credit the singer for his music.

“You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently sat in his room somewhere writing a song. With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of 17-year-old girls, do you know what I mean? But I can assure you, he doesn’t got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle-eight for someone. You know what I mean?”

He also added that he had issues with his wife comparing the song to Prince. “My wife was falling over herself. ‘Have you heard Harry Styles’ new song?! It’s like Prince!’ And I was like, ‘I can assure you, without even hearing it, I can assure you it’s not like Prince.'”

Yikes!

-source via toofab.com