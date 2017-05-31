Oreo is Relaunching Their Breakfast Cereal Oreo O’s

Hard to believe these have been off the shelves for 10 years now.

1998 Post Consumer Brands launched an Oreo cereal called Oreo O's, they looked like Cheerio's made from crashed Oreo's. They were taken off the shelves in 2007 due to some changes at Post. Now this June they're back! Spokesperson for Post made a statement "Even though Oreo O's have been off shelves for a decade, consumers were constantly asking for it to be brought back through Facebook groups," he said. "Even an online petition was started calling for its return in 2015 through Change.org! Needless to say, we heard our fans loud and clear."