President Trump Responds to Kathy Griffin Post

May 31, 2017 11:37 AM
Few people are having a worse day than Kathy Griffin. She’s profusely apologized for posting a photo of President Trump’s head and Mr. Trump has responded on the same platform: Twitter.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” 

Kathy attempted to defend herself by explaining the intent of the photo on Twitter saying, “I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton tweeted: “This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

Donald Trump Junior wrote, “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”

Here is Kathy’s 30-second video, where she said, “I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far

