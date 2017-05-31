The Craziest Acts Of Revenge Spurned Lovers Pulled On Their Exes

May 31, 2017 7:52 AM
We hate to see couples in love break up, but if they have to happen, we’re not opposed to watching the relationship go down in a burst of flames.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of acts of revenge people have pulled on their exes, and they range from the somewhat petty to downright mean.  Most times, the act of revenge was the result of a partner cheating or hurting the other, so we can’t say they didn’t deserve it.

When we say petty, we mean the girl who spoiled Game of Thrones for her ex-boyfriend who was in the middle of watching it.  By mean, we can look at the woman who went to get matching tattoos with her cheating boyfriend, only to leave before she got hers.

 

What are some of the best ways you’ve gotten revenge on an ex?

