President Donald trump’s Twitter account is making the headlines again. #covfefe is trending on Twitter right now. And no one knows what the heck it means!

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Trump said…

However, Trump isn’t done trolling us with this word. A few hours after deleting the first tweet, he posted this…

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

As you can imagine, we are all going mad over this word. Thankfully, the internet has come up with some possible ideas for covfefe.

The scent of incompetence, corruption, and nepotism all in one.#covfefe pic.twitter.com/jVpPNRhVWb — tzantali (@Tzantali1) May 31, 2017

And hot. #covfefe 🇺🇸 A post shared by triplejHack (@triplejhack) on May 31, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

These are hysterical!