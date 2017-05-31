Win A Trip To Las Vegas And $50,000 Just By Playing Topgolf!

Amateur golfers listen up! Topgolf is giving you the opportunity to win a FREE trip to Las Vegas, along with a grand prize of $50,000!

Topgolf Tour is a two-person team competition in three of Topgolf’s game modes. All are welcome to register to compete in single day tournaments at any Topgolf location, with the winners from the regional tournaments scoring an all-expenses paid trip to Vegas.

From every registration, Topgolf will donate $5 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, so just by registering to compete you’re helping kids with life-threatening medical competitions make their dreams come true!

You can register at any Topgolf location, and the competitions begin in July. You have until September 7th to register in Dallas!

Via Topgolf