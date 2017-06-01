Bank Robbers Attempt To Rob ATM With A Blowtorch And Fail

Authorities in Everett, Washington said would-be ATM thieves thwarted their own burglary attempt by setting the cash on fire they were trying to steal. Police and firefighters were called Tuesday morning May 30, 2017 to Coastal Community Bank on 19th Ave SE for the report of a fire. When they arrived, crews found the drive-up ATM had been set on fire.

Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department said the suspects used a blowtorch to try and access the ATM’s cash box. John Dickson, Chief Operations Officers of Coastal Community Bank, said the suspects were obviously not able to get away with any money. He told Q13 News that masked men tried to break into the bank’s cash deposit box just a few weeks ago.

Good job fellas. Oh they also decided NOT to wear masks.

-source via barstoolsports.com