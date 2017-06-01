Denton Officially Bans All Handheld Cellphone Usage While Driving

DFW drivers beware. During your next ride through Denton, watch your calls and texts.

An ordinance banning drivers from using handheld communication devices goes into effect Thursday June 1, 2017. However, drivers can still use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth, mounted or installed units.

Denton city council voted in December 2016 to expand an older ordinance that only banned texting while driving. However city leaders said enforcing it was too difficult with people using their phones to do things like make calls, chat on FaceTime or look up directions, so the new ordinance makes all use of handheld cellphones while driving illegal.

Officer Shane Kizer said since the original ordinance was approved in 2014 there have been 254 distracted driving crashes and one-third of those involved handheld devices. Seven people, including four children, have died.

Violators of the new law could be issued a Class C misdemeanor citation and fined up to $500.

-source via fox4news.com