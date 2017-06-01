Does Kylie Jenner Know How To Sit In A Chair?

June 1, 2017 6:54 AM
Ok that question might seem a bit ridiculous, but the photograph evidence provides a different story.

Ok in this one she’s showing off a product, so she’s posing and not sitting naturally.  Totally understandable; we’re not convinced she doesn’t know how to sit in a chair.

Well it looks like she’s reaching for something behind the couch.  Still not convinced.

Ok, see!  She knows how to sit properly, we just need to work on sitting on the correct part of the couch.

We belong together #the2ofus ck2 @calvinklein

Ok, now we’re worried.

The trio

This doesn’t look good, y’all.

In another world 💫

SEE!!  She’s sitting in it properly, kinda.  It only 437 attempts, but we can confirm Kylie does know how to sit in a chair!

