Ed Sheeran Will FINALLY Make An Appearance On Carpool Karaoke!

June 1, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: carpool karaoke, CBS, ed sheeran, James Corden, Late Late Show, preview

James Corden is taking his show on the road!  Next week, he’ll broadcast three episodes of The Late Late Show from London, and we will finally get a Carpool Karaoke fans have been clamoring for.

Ed Sheeran will finally make his long awaited stop with Corden, who at the very least will perform “Sing” and “Castle On The Hill.”

Sheeran has been wanting to take a ride with Corden for a while, but says he’d feel awkward singing his own songs.  “I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie.  I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty Hoes’—or something like that—and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Via E!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live