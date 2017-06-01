Ed Sheeran Will FINALLY Make An Appearance On Carpool Karaoke!

James Corden is taking his show on the road! Next week, he’ll broadcast three episodes of The Late Late Show from London, and we will finally get a Carpool Karaoke fans have been clamoring for.

Ed Sheeran will finally make his long awaited stop with Corden, who at the very least will perform “Sing” and “Castle On The Hill.”

Sheeran has been wanting to take a ride with Corden for a while, but says he’d feel awkward singing his own songs. “I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song. I think I’d just want to put on some Biggie. I want to put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty Hoes’—or something like that—and just hear James Corden sing along to that.”

Via E!