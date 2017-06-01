High School Senior Writes College Application Essay About Pizza; Gets Accepted Into Yale

When tasked with writing about something she loves to do for a college application, high school senior Carolina Williams knew exactly what to do.

She wrote about the first thing that came to her mind: ordering pizza from Papa John’s. Williams said, “Honestly, I thought I should go with the first thing that popped in my head. It was completely genuine.”

Now this particular application was for Yale University. And guess what. She got in!

I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale 🍕👌 pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn — Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017

Along with her acceptance letter came a friendly note from an admissions officer who wrote, “As a fellow lover of pizza, I laughed out loud (then ordered pizza) after reading your application.” The pizza essay wasn’t the only reason Carolina was accepted. She maintained an excellent GPA despite enrolling in demanding courses, graduating in the top 10 of her class, and participated in English Honors Society, National Honors Society, Model UN and Youth in Government.

While she was accepted into Yale, Carolina has decided to attend Auburn University in the fall, as she thought it was a better fit and she enjoyed the scholarships.

We’re not sure how good their pizza is though.

Via The Tennessean