Joe Jonas Poses As Lyft Driver And Pranks Passengers In New Video

June 1, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: DNCE, funny, Joe Jonas, Lyft, music, video

Joe Jonas is one of the most recognizable artists in the world today, but would you recognize him if he picked you up in a Lyft?

He donned a cap and sunglasses and picked up unsuspecting passengers who just needed a ride.  Some thought he looked familiar, but were convinced he just happened to look like the DNCE singer.  He drive around the strangers, happened to pick up the rest of DNCE, and they jammed out together on the ride before the big reveal.

Cole Whittle was an unfortunate giveaway for some of the passengers.  It’s hard to hide that luxurious hair!

Via MTV

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live