Joe Jonas Poses As Lyft Driver And Pranks Passengers In New Video

Joe Jonas is one of the most recognizable artists in the world today, but would you recognize him if he picked you up in a Lyft?

He donned a cap and sunglasses and picked up unsuspecting passengers who just needed a ride. Some thought he looked familiar, but were convinced he just happened to look like the DNCE singer. He drive around the strangers, happened to pick up the rest of DNCE, and they jammed out together on the ride before the big reveal.

Cole Whittle was an unfortunate giveaway for some of the passengers. It’s hard to hide that luxurious hair!

Via MTV