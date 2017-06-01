John Cena Is Here To Make Crocs Cool, And If You Don’t Agree He’ll Probably Beat You Up

John Cena is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling today, and as the face of the WWE for so long, it’s no wonder endorsement opportunities outside of wrestling continue to roll in for the former champ.

He’s one of the faces of the newly redesigned Tapout brand, and that makes sense. It’s a clothing line geared towards high performance and workouts, and if Cena is anything, he’s a high performance workout machine.

Defy the skeptics. Be Unstoppable. @Tapout body spray is now available at @Walmart! pic.twitter.com/mZkXMOsIIB — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

But this is something completely different, and dare we say much much worse. Cena is now a spokesperson for everybody’s favorite shoeline, Crocs. Now if anyone could get us to purchase a pair of crocs, it’d probably be Cena right? We’ve seen him lift a 500lb man over his head, so it probably wouldn’t take him too long to convince us to buy a pair.

You keep doing you, Cena, because who really is going to tell you to stop?

Via BroBible