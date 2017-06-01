Michael Kors Closing 125 Stores

June 1, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Closing, Michael Kors, Stores

Can we say we have mix feelings about this news. We are sad that some stores are closing, but we can’t wait for the close-out deals!

Dallas news is reporting that Michael Kors Holdings plans to close up to 125 stores over the next two years after continuing weak sales.

Although no announcement has been made as to which stores will close, we do know that there are 21 stores in Texas, and we have to assume at least one of these will go.

Michael Kors as stores in Dallas, Frisco, Southlake, Grapevine, Allen, Hurst and Grand Prairie.

For more on this story click HERE

 

