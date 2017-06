It’s a girl for Serena Williams.

Now we don’t know for sure if the pro tennis player was planning to keep the sex of her baby a secret or not. Either way, her sister Venus has spilled the beans.

In an interview with Eurosport, Venus was asked what she’ll be called by the little bundle of joy. Venus said,

“She’s going to call me favorite aunt.”

Venus also mentioned their other sisters are pushing for the baby to be named after them.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

That’s one good looking momma!