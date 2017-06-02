Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Dated NBA Star Kevin Durant While They Were In College

We already know current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay ends this season engaged, but it’s fun to take a look back at what could have been.

Before becoming one of the most famous women in the country, Rachel was enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, where she happened to date Freshman basketball phenom, at the time, Kevin Durant. An insider told Us that the pair dated for a while, but broke up before Rachel went to law school. The source confirmed that the relationship was actually “pretty serious.”

Lindsay revealed her engagement saying, “Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening. It’s crazy at times. I feel like I don’t even deserve this. I feel like I’m getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending.” Durant was previously engaged to WNBA champion Monica Wright.

Lindsay received her B.S. in Sports Management, before studying law at Marquette University in Wisconsin. Durant won the NBA MVP in 2014, and is currently playing in the NBA Finals.

Via Us Weekly