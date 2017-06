Here we go with another Hollywood remake. Get ready for Murder on the Orient Express, a remake of the 1974 original.

Yes, the first trailer just dropped. And what a star studded cast! Which is similar to the original. We’re talking about Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Daisy Ridley and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Wonder how it ends? Murder on the Orient Express hits theaters on November 10th.