Dallas Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe

June 2, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, animals, Baby Giraffe, Dallas, DFW, New born, Texas, zoo

On Tuesday May 30, 2017, 9-year-old Katie the giraffe welcomed a new boy to the herd!

The Zoo’s veterinary team conducted a well-baby checkup, the almost 6-foot baby boy weighed in at about 150 lbs.  This is Katie’s third calf. She has given birth to two girls. This is her first boy.

The calf’s father, Tebogo, is one of the most popular giraffes at the Dallas Zoo. He is a regular at the feeding deck in the ‘Giants Of The Savannah’ exhibit.  “Welcoming this baby giraffe to the Dallas Zoo is yet another milestone in what has been a very exciting year for us,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We look forward to sharing the adorable awkwardness and cute baby face of the giraffe calf with our visitors. But we also want our guests to know how critical a role accredited zoos have in conservation efforts, as we try to help maintain the species’ existence given the numbers in the wild are diminishing so rapidly.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live