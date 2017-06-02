Dallas Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe

On Tuesday May 30, 2017, 9-year-old Katie the giraffe welcomed a new boy to the herd!

The Zoo’s veterinary team conducted a well-baby checkup, the almost 6-foot baby boy weighed in at about 150 lbs. This is Katie’s third calf. She has given birth to two girls. This is her first boy.

The calf’s father, Tebogo, is one of the most popular giraffes at the Dallas Zoo. He is a regular at the feeding deck in the ‘Giants Of The Savannah’ exhibit. “Welcoming this baby giraffe to the Dallas Zoo is yet another milestone in what has been a very exciting year for us,” said Gregg Hudson, Dallas Zoo’s president and CEO. “We look forward to sharing the adorable awkwardness and cute baby face of the giraffe calf with our visitors. But we also want our guests to know how critical a role accredited zoos have in conservation efforts, as we try to help maintain the species’ existence given the numbers in the wild are diminishing so rapidly.”