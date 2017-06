In 2000, Eminem released the song “Stan,”about an overzealous fan named Stan who’s obsessed with Eminem.

“Stan” began becoming used as a term to describe overly-obsessive fans, and 17 years later, Oxford Dictionaries has officially added it as a word.

The dictionary even cites Eminem as being the origin of the word, and the entry even throws a bit of shade at his longtime rival, Mariah Carey.

"Stan" was added to the Oxford Dictionary and this Mariah shade in the examples sentences is NOT OK. pic.twitter.com/Zl4vyKqixq — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) June 1, 2017

Via Buzzfeed