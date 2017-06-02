Fancy Up Your Face With Glitter Freckles!

June 2, 2017 9:45 AM
Freckles are IN right now, so much so that people are actually tattooing them on their faces!

We wouldn’t expect you to take beauty that far, but if you are looking to try a new beauty trend, check out Glitter Freckles!

It’s a look straight out of Coachella and these look absolutely freaking cool.  They have a metallic glow that bring out the best parts of your makeup, and basically turn you into a “sparkling unicorn space princess.”

