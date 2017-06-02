First Male Covergirl Model James Charles Has Hilarious Senior Yearbook Quote!

June 2, 2017 8:46 AM
James Charles is an 18-year-old high school senior who made history by becoming the first male face of CoverGirl.

Last September, he posted his Senior Portrait picture on Twitter, and his makeup was absolutely on point.

Now that the school year is over, he finally received his yearbook, where each Senior was allowed to write a small passage or quote.  Most would use this space to shout out their friends or families, or maybe post an inspiration quote.  But nope.  Not our Charles.

The caption might be better than the picture itself, honestly!

We love it!

Via Seventeen

