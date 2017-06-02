Foods To Avoid Before Sex!

NY Post reports doctors and scientists suggest avoiding these foods before the heavy breathing commences.

Red Meat – it’s difficult for your body to digest, making it work harder to do so, and can often leave you feeling lethargic and tired.

Cheese – it produces excess mucus, leaves you bloated and can reduce intimate desire

Broccoli – you don't want little trees in your teeth… or gas!

Chewing Gum – try breath mints versus this, which too can cause gas!

– try breath mints versus this, which too can cause gas! Alcohol – only if you’re racing each other to see who can fall asleep the fastest.