Foods To Avoid Before Sex!

June 2, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: alcohol, broccoli, cheese, chewing gum, Foods, Red Meat, Sex

NY Post reports doctors and scientists suggest avoiding these foods before the heavy breathing commences.

  • Red Meat – it’s difficult for your body to digest, making it work harder to do so, and can often leave you feeling lethargic and tired.
  • Cheese – it produces excess mucus, leaves you bloated and can reduce intimate desire
  • Broccoli – you don’t want little trees in your teeth… or gas!
  • Chewing Gum – try breath mints versus this, which too can cause gas!
  • Alcohol – only if you’re racing each other to see who can fall asleep the fastest.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live