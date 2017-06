Justin Bieber chipped his tooth during a workout Wednesday in New York, letting his Instagram followers know he chipped the corner of one if his incisors.

Luckily, he’s kept a pretty good attitude about the whole thing, posting several photos on his Instagram of a trip to the dentist, and comparing himself to Jim Carrey’s character “Lloyd Christmas” from Dumb and Dumber.

I CHIPPED MY TOOTH A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Opposite of Jim A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Via Daily Mail