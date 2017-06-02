McDonald’s Just Unveiled A Big Mac Fashion Line

June 2, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Big Mac, clothing, fashion line, mcdonald's

Fan of McDonald’s? Can’t live without a Big Mac? Find yourself jonesing for some of that Special Sauce?

Good news! Now you can the Big Mac with you everywhere. McDonald’s just teamed up with the Japanese fashion company, Beams, to create an entire clothing line devoted to the Big Mac.

Unfortunately, there is only a limited number of items…300 units per item. Each one will cost you $35. Online sales start today. Click HERE if you are interested in buying everything Big Mac.

Maybe if sales do well, we’ll be able to buy any of these items when we roll through a McDonald’s drive-thru. Fingers crossed!

