NBA Announcer Freaks Out After Rihanna Walks In Front Of Him At NBA Finals

June 2, 2017 5:12 AM
The 2017 NBA Finals began last night, once again pitting the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors.

When you watch the two best teams in the world featuring some of the best players in the world, you’re bound to get jaded.  You get used to seeing exciting plays, because these guys make it almost look routine.  Case in point last night.  Lebron James made another dunk, and all commentator Jeff Van Gundy could talk about was how Rihanna walked right in front of him.

After that, the social media floodgates opened, and this quickly became the best meme of the NBA season.

And as if Rihanna’s mere presence wasn’t enough to cause a stir in the crowd, near the end of the game she capped off an incredible contest with an equally incredible Dab!

Via People

