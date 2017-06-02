Oreo O’s Making A Comeback This Month!

If you’re a child of the 90’s then you might be pretty excited about this popular cereal making a comeback.

The cereal was taken off the market in 2007 after launching in 1998. Oreo O’s will be back this June and can be found at most stores, including Walmart.

A spokesperson told PopSugar in a statement, “Fans of the iconic OREO O’s cereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with OREO cookie bits and a crème coating combined to make the chocolaty, crunchy O’s that can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box.”

-source via fox4news.com