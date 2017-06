No one expected the voice that would come out of Police Constable Craig Marshall when he took the microphone. The Alzheimer Scotland Ayrshire organization was hosting a charity event for dementia awareness week. The charity event was called “The M Factor at Musical Minds” amd took place in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

Constable Marshall went up to the podium and wooed the crowd with a beautiful rendition “Bring Him Home” from the musical, Les Miserables.

Watch the officer’s performance below.