Some Texan Has Already Snagged The “Covfefe” Personal License Plate

June 2, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: covfefe, license plate, Snagged, Texan

Sorry Texans, if you were looking to change your license plate to covfefe, someone already beat you to it.

With any trend, it’s only a matter of minutes before someone grabs all the websites and social media handles. However, this might be the first time someone actually wanted a license plate to mark the occasion. AND it’s evident that there was more than one person looking to snag the plate.

View post on imgur.com

Ok, the plate is hilarious, however, the covfefe trend will die off in a few days. You’ll be stuck with that for at least a year. Probably not worth the pricetag.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live