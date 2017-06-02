Some Texan Has Already Snagged The “Covfefe” Personal License Plate

Sorry Texans, if you were looking to change your license plate to covfefe, someone already beat you to it.

With any trend, it’s only a matter of minutes before someone grabs all the websites and social media handles. However, this might be the first time someone actually wanted a license plate to mark the occasion. AND it’s evident that there was more than one person looking to snag the plate.

Ok, the plate is hilarious, however, the covfefe trend will die off in a few days. You’ll be stuck with that for at least a year. Probably not worth the pricetag.