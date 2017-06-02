The Richest County in America is Here in The Lone Star State

Bloomberg complied data from the 2015 tax returns to determine the richest county in America.

You might be thinking Dallas county has to be the richest in America with all the big names that live here, ex- president George W. Bush, Mark Cuban, and many others. According to the data Oil money is greater than Wall Street money. A small rural county northwest of Corpus Christi called McMullen is full of ranches that had an adjusted gross income of $303,717 in 2015 and is the richest county in America. The second richest county is in Tenton County in Wyoming with $248,949, third is New York county with $210,233 average adjusted gross income.