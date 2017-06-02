This Compilation Of News Anchors Trying To Pronounce “Covfefe” Will Give You Life

We still don’t know what a Covfefe is, and honestly we don’t really care.

This term coined by President Trump has become the best meme of 2017, and was only exacerbated after Sean Spicer told reporters it wasn’t a typo at all, and actually a secret code of some sorts.

Covfefe quickly became the #1 trend on Twitter, and the most talked about story of the week. That being said, plenty of news networks covered Covfefe, and since it’s a completely made up word, nobody really knew the correct way to pronounce it.

A good soul complied some of the best clips of anchors trying to pronounce Covfefe, and it will give you life.

Is it too early to say Covfefe will be the best thing to come out of 2017?

"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017

Via BroBible