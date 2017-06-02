This Corporate Recruitment Event Is Like A Real Life Episode Of ”The Office”

June 2, 2017
PricewaterhouseCoopers has a campus program called Elevate for “high-achieving college students interested in learning about a fast-paced career in the professional services industry.” Which basically means, they’re trying to convince college students to apply for an internship or employment when they graduate.

A video shot at one of their events has surfaced and the footage is just so awkward and cringe-worthy. Nothing gets perspective job applicants more excited about tax and consulting services like a group singalong!

https://streamable.com/h6do7

-source via mashable.com

