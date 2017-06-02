Weather.com Trolls Donald Trump Over Paris Agreement

On Thursday, President Donald Trump officially withdrew from the Paris Agreement. Almost immediately, both Robert Iger and Elon Musk resigned from The President’s Council.

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Of course they aren’t the only ones unhappy with the decision. But no one is trolling trump harder than weather.com. In addition to posting an article about Trump pulling out of the Paris Agreement, they also changed all their current headlines, which featured snarky titles.

However, weather.com insists they weren’t trying to troll the President. These titles are legitimate concerns. Editor Sean Breslin said…

“If the commentary is truly political, we’ve failed. But open up each of those links and you’ll find science, in my opinion.”

There were also several buildings around the United States who lit up green in support for the Paris Agreement.

Paris, New York City, Boston, DC,…city halls & iconic buildings go green in solidarity with #ParisAgreement. https://t.co/1mV1n3fhki pic.twitter.com/TrmRepapQz — Geoffrey Supran (@GeoffreySupran) June 2, 2017

Trump’s stance…