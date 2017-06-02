Will.I.Am Confirms Fergie Is Out Of The Black Eyed Peas

After Fergie joined the Black Eyed Peas in 2002, the group became one of the world’s most famous pop and hip-hop bands.

A few years back however, Fergie decided to branch off from the group for a bit and focus on her solo career. It’s been five years since Fergie recorded anything new with the group, and last performed with them at Coachella in 2015.

Ahead of their scheduled performance at the opening ceremony of the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final, the will.i.am, Taboo and

A source close to the group told E! that Fergie had been “phasing herself out” of the group for a while, and is solely focused and interested on “working on her solo career,” adding that any sort of reunion with the Black Eyed Peas is “unlikely.”

As for replacing her, will.i.am said that “nobody is replacing Fergie,” and the now trio is focused on their 20th year together. “We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we’re proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project.”

Via E!