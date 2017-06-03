An iPhone Saved The Life Of A Manchester Bombing Victim

As Ariana Grande returns to Manchester this Sunday for a concert that benefits the victims of the bombing disaster, stories continue to surface about that horrible night.

And who would ever guess the hero in this story could be Apple’s iPhone?

An iPhone (pictured below) has been credited in saving Lisa Bridgett: a concertgoer at Ariana Grande’s May 22nd show at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Even though Mrs. Bridgett was badly injured in the terrorist-related bombing, her iPhone apparently “diverted and slowed” a fragment of the bomb. A steel nut from the explosive device first traveled through her iPhone, before it passed through her cheek and ended up lodged in her nose: she was speaking on the phone at the time of the explosion. Mrs. Bridgett lost her middle finger in the suicide attack, too. If she hadn’t been on the phone at that exact moment, the bomb fragment could have done much more damage.

22 people died, and 59 were injured, at the concert: where Mrs. Bridgett brought her daughter and her daughter’s friend.

Arena bomb victim Lisa Bridgett 'comfortable' but will need more hospital treatment #ManchesterAttack https://t.co/CzQ0FzxDoe — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) May 30, 2017

Lisa Bridgett pictures,Saved by her iPhone in the Manchester bombing https://t.co/SA3vpGHn1i pic.twitter.com/J9mDye7MJV — infowe (@infowe) May 26, 2017

Credit: iDrop News

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.