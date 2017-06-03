Divorce Selfies: They’re Uncomfortable, Awesome & Real

It’s a new (and kind of weird) trend: couples taking selfies before, during and/or after the divorce process.

I’ve compiled some of my favorites below: those that make me smile, wince or just go “WOW (Billy Murray?!?!?)!”

On s'est dit que le hashtag #justdivorced c'était quand même énorme. #bestpeople #amazingguy #divorceselfie #bestdivorcedcouple A post shared by Audrey-Lya Levy (@audreylyalevy) on May 15, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

#divorceselfie #whoworeitbest Typical us, we accidentally wore the same shirt to divorce court. Divorce final today but I'll always love this man. A post shared by Layne Price (@laynenprice) on May 17, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

We are officially un-married. Here's to the most friendly, respectful, and loving split imaginable. We smile not because it's over, but because it happened. #divorceselfie A post shared by Keith Hinson (@hinsonkt) on Aug 21, 2014 at 6:49am PDT

To a new chapter #divorceselfie #cheers #changeisgood A post shared by Carrie Washnock (@carriewashnock) on Feb 3, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

In 2008 we said I do, today we said we longer will. Still best friends. #dday #bffs #justdivorced #divorceselfie A post shared by Bang2 (@gigibangbang) on May 18, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Source: BuzzFeed

