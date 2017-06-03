Firefighters Save Abandon Pigs From Heat Exhaustion

June 3, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: Firefighters, Pigs

These pigs were about to turn into crispy bacon before someone called local authorities.

According to CBS News Someone left a truck hauling 153 pigs in a trailer next to a long john silver in Charleston West Virginia. Bystanders noticed the pig and that no one was in or around the truck. The fire department was then called to doused the pigs with water to keep them cool. The truck was later towed to a shady spot until the Ohio trucking company can come to retrieve the animals. Check out the pics below.

