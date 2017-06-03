There’s A State Highway In Texas That’s Melting From The Heat

You know that old saying, “It’s so hot, you could fry an egg on the sidewalk!” But what if it’s the sidewalk that’s melting? Or in this case, a State Highway in Texas?

It turns out that State Highway 7 in Erath County (southwest of DFW) is running into problems. It was repaved just back in November, but is already riddled with holes, and seeping tar and oil: which makes it dangerously slick. An Erath County’s Justice of the Peace was quoted as saying, “It gets slick as ice.”

As recently as last week, there were three crashes (in one morning) on a 10-mile stretch between Dublin and Hico: and about 25 accidents on the road in the past few weeks.

Drivers are blaming the poor conditions of the highway on the hot weather: and saying they didn’t do a good job repaving it.

Luckily, they’re in the process of scraping up and repairing the melting roadway.

Source: NBC5DFW

