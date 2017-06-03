VIDEO: This Is How You Put Out A Car Fire In Texas

June 3, 2017 2:18 PM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Bane Machinery, car fire, Dallas, Manana Drive, Nikki Carmona, Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas.  Especially when it comes to putting out car fires.

As you can see in the video above, Nikki Carmona was in one of the vehicles that stalled out in front of Bane Machinery (conveniently, a heavy equipment dealership) on Manana Drive in Dallas yesterday.  Nikki’s car was caught in foot-high flood water…which quickly turned hip-deep as the rain continued to fall.

Horrifyingly, Nikki’s car suddenly caught fire.

Luckily, the folks at Bane Machinery acted quickly: their General Manager swiftly got into one of their front-end loaders, filled the bucket with flood water on the way to Nikki’s burning Mercedes, and doused out the fire…twice (just to be sure).

Ironically, the Dallas Fire Department arrived at the scene just a few seconds later.

The lesson the people in the stranded cars learned the hard way?  As Gina Smith said (the lady taping the heroic act), “Turn around don’t drown!”

Source: WFAA

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live