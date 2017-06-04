Here’s The Mean Tweet Karl Malone Refused To Read On ‘Kimmle’

June 4, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, celebrities read mean tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Karl Malone

We all love ‘Celebrities Read Mean Tweets’ on ‘Kimmle.’ Its a great segment. The tweets are usually ridiculous and so mean they couldn’t possibly be taken seriously. The celebs are also great sports. Its the delivery that makes this segment so funny, and it takes a lot to read some of those nasty posts and just laugh at them.

Well Karl Malone couldn’t quite handle it, during the NBA edition. At one point he looked at the phone, and said, “No, F**k that,” and just left, which was funny in it’s own right.

People have been wondering what that tweet said, well thanks to the internet detectives we’ve found it:

This guy actually felt pretty bad about the whole thing….

Via UPROXX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live