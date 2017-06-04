Man fleeing London Bridge Attack with Pint Glass is the Embodiment of the British Spirit

June 4, 2017 12:00 PM
London

News and images keep coming from the London bridge attack as the day goes.

But here is some cheerful news, many eagle eyed viewers who’ve been watching news outlets with details surrounding the London bridge attack have noticed one man who was evacuating the area with his pint in hand. The picture of the man fleeing with his pint has been shared hundreds of times and is taking the internet by storm.Some are seeing him as a symbol of what makes Britain great, and some see the man’s actions as a symbolic of the UK’s refusal to be beaten down by terrorists. Everyone on social media is praising the Brit though some do find it inappropriate with seriousness of the event. We can always find a light in the darkness.

