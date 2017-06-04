VIDEO: Did You Know You Could Kayak At Dick’s Sporting Goods?

So, yeah this is dangerous and someone could get hurt… but teenagers will always find ways endanger their bodies for those sweet sweet views. This new ‘Urban Kayaking’ is genius when you think about it. Everyone has seen countless videos of kids trying to do the laundry basket down the stairs thing and without fail it always goes horribly wrong.

If Dick's Sporting Goods didn't want stuff like this to happen they wouldn't sell kayaks in stores with escalators (via IG/jason_levy32) pic.twitter.com/R7LEzndb4w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 4, 2017

This is the next incarnation of that famous childish stunt. The Kayak has the perfect shape, and the escalator is way more conducive for sledding. Really these kids are pretty smart with their shenanigans.

Maybe Dick’s shouldn’t keep their Kayaks on the second floor… its just not practical and stuff like this happens.