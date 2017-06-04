Wonder Woman Set Multiple Records At The Box Office

Wonder Woman is taking the world by storm.

Talk about girl power! Wonder Woman opened this weekend with an estimated 101 million at the box office. That beats out Iron man’s debut, and also sets a record for biggest opening debut for a female director in cinema history. Wonder Woman’s A Cinema score and rotten tomatoes score of 93% helped lure audiences into the theaters this weekend for sure. The film is on track to finish the weekend with a global cume of 200 million. Other film opening this weekend include Captain Underpants which took the No.2 spot with an estimated 25 million, followed by Pirates of the Caribbean in the 3rd spot with an estimated 22 million.