Ariana’s Emotional Performances And Other Highlights From One Love Manchester (Video)

Just two weeks after the attacks in Manchester claimed 22 lives, Ariana Grande held a concert to benefit victims of the bombing. Performers included Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons.

Grande performed throughout the night, teaming with Miley Cyrus for “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

Grande recalled meeting the mother of one of her victims, Olivia. She said, “As soon as I met her, I started crying, and I gave her a big hug. And she said that I should stop crying because Olivia wouldn’t have wanted me to cry. And then she told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits.”

Probably the least well known act to grace the stage was the choir from Parrs Wood High School, but no doubt they offered one of the night’s best moments. They sang an amazing rendition of Grande’s “My Everything,” before being joined by the singer toward the end of the song. 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth tried her hardest to hold back tears while she performed, but couldn’t help herself once Grande took the stage. So sweet!

Justin Bieber showed once again he can be a good dude too, fighting back tears as he told the crowd, “I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost or that were taken. We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much.”

One of the best moments had to be Grande’s performances of “One Last Time,” where many of the night’s performers stood behind her, in a sign of solidarity. At the song’s conclusion, she broke down in tears, but was able to compose herself and perform an amazing version of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

You can watch the full concert below!

Via EW