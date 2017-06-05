Arlington One Of The Five Most Inexpensive Cities To Live In. Two Other Texas Cities Round Out Top Ten.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks towards your cost of living, look no further than the Lone Star State.

Cities in Texas comprise 1/5th of the top most inexpensive cities to live in according to GoBankingRates.com. El Paso ranks 9th, San Antonio is 2nd, and our very own Arlington ranks s the 5th most inexpensive city to live in! Researchers looked at several factors including median household income, unemployment rate, median home list price, median rent price, average gas price, average monthly cost of groceries, and sales tax.

According to their data, Arlington’s cost of living and median income are “on par” with the national median, which allows for residents to put more money away to grow their savings. As far as Arlington’s neighbor Dallas, their median home price is nearly TWICE as much as Arlington’s at $199,000.

Here is all the information gathered about Arlington:

Population: 388,125

Median income: $53,326

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Median home listing price: $199,000

Median monthly rent: $1,495

Average gas price: $2.30

Average cost of groceries: $272.80

Sales tax: 8%

