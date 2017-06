A policeman and a nun from Ireland are the talk of the Internet right now after a video of them kicking a soccer ball around has gone absolutely viral!

The pair were filmed kicking a soccer ball back-and-forth in a game of “keepy-uppy,” where the idea is to keep the ball off of the ground as long as possible.

On their Facebook page,¬†An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force said “We’re not sure who won this time, a rematch will have to be scheduled.”

