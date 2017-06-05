Is The World Ready For Pickleback Jello Shots?

In case you don’t know, a pickleback shot is a shot of whiskey, followed by a quick swig of pickle juice. Apparently, there’s some magical confluence between the two that downplays the stinging effect of the alcohol, and all you taste is the disgustingness of the pickle juice.

Win win.

This, however, takes the pickleback shot one step further. We can now enjoy them in Jello form! Just like you used to make Jello as a kid, heat up your favorite whiskey and favorite pickle juice, along with some gelatin powder, and pour it into your favorite receptacle, cool it down and BOOM, pickle jello.

So would you suck it out or crunch it hard?

Via Delish