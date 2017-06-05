Katie Holmes Enrolls at Harvard

At age 38, actress Katie Holmes has gone back to school.

Katie announced on Instagram that she’s taking courses at Harvard Business School. She’s enrolled in a class focused on the business of entertainment, media and sports.

According to the syllabus, Katie will be taught by brilliant professors about how to manage talent, develop business strategies and how to launch creative products.

She earned straight-A’s in high school. Before her Hollywood breakthrough, she spent a semester at Columbia University.

Unlikely that Katie will graduate with student loan debts.

She has her own production company, so it seems we may see less of her in front of the camera.

Harvard Business School also attracted students like Channing Tatum, LL Cool J and Tyra Banks.