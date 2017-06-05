Katie Holmes Enrolls at Harvard

June 5, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Back to School, Katie Holmes

At age 38, actress Katie Holmes has gone back to school.

Katie announced on Instagram that she’s taking courses at Harvard Business School. She’s enrolled in a class focused on the business of entertainment, media and sports.

According to the syllabus, Katie will be taught by brilliant professors about how to manage talent, develop business strategies and how to launch creative products.

She earned straight-A’s in high school. Before her Hollywood breakthrough, she spent a semester at Columbia University.

Unlikely that Katie will graduate with student loan debts.

She has her own production company, so it seems we may see less of her in front of the camera.

Harvard Business School also attracted students like Channing Tatum, LL Cool J and Tyra Banks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live