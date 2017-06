Friday June 2, 2017 Durant made headlines when it was reported that he was in a “serious” relationship with Rachel Lindsay, the current star of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” while the two studied at Texas.

“They broke up when she went to law school,” a source told Us Weekly. “It was a pretty serious relationship.”

Of course Lindsay has since moved on. Durant played at Texas during the 2006-07 season, becoming the first freshman to win National Player of the Year.

-source via dallasnews.com