Kid Asks The Neighbor For The Wifi Password Since Mom Took Away The Internet For The Summer

June 5, 2017 12:15 PM
The internet is a vital part of life. We use it every day. It’s hard to imagine a day, a week, the entire summer without the worldwide web!

Summer is here. There are plenty of outdoor things to do. Kids don’t need the internet, right? WRONG!

Apparently there are some kiddos that gotta keep their high ranking score on HearthStone. Like this kid, whose mom took away the internet for the summer. Why? We don’t know, but it seems like this kid is dying without it. So much so, he wrote handwritten note to his neighbor asking to borrow the wifi password. This kid even offered to give a few HearthStone lessons for free in exchange for the password.

View post on imgur.com

Anyone else hoping the neighbor hands over the password?

